Ravichander and Maran hold Chennai reception after Greece wedding
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran are celebrating their wedding with a big reception in Chennai after tying the knot in Greece on November 11.
The couple received warm wishes from Prime Minister Modi, who wrote to Kavya's parents saying he was happy for this new chapter, and Sonia Gandhi, who sent her blessings.
ITC Grand Chola draws Haasan, Williamson
Held at ITC Grand Chola, the reception brought together film legends like Kamal Haasan, along with sports stars Kane Williamson and Dale Steyn, reflecting Kavya's Sunrisers Hyderabad ties.
Top politicians including Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also joined in, making it a true mix of cinema, sports, and political bigwigs.