'Rise & Fall': Aarush-Arbaz's basement brawl turns heads (Watch promo)

Meanwhile, 'Rise & Fall' is hosted by Ashneer Grover

Launched just last week, Rise & Fall splits contestants into Rulers living in a fancy penthouse and Workers toughing it out in a bare-basement setup.

With celebrities like Arjun Bijlani and Kubbra Sait joining the mix, the show's high-pressure challenges and unpredictable dynamics are already grabbing attention—this latest showdown is just another example of how intense things can get.