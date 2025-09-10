Next Article
'Rise & Fall': Aarush-Arbaz's basement brawl turns heads (Watch promo)
A fresh promo for the reality show Rise & Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, just dropped—and things got real between Aarush Bhola and Arbaz Patel.
The tension kicked off when Arbaz, part of the Rulers team, called out Aarush's effort as a Worker during a basement visit.
Words quickly turned into shoving before other housemates stepped in to break it up.
Meanwhile, 'Rise & Fall' is hosted by Ashneer Grover
Launched just last week, Rise & Fall splits contestants into Rulers living in a fancy penthouse and Workers toughing it out in a bare-basement setup.
With celebrities like Arjun Bijlani and Kubbra Sait joining the mix, the show's high-pressure challenges and unpredictable dynamics are already grabbing attention—this latest showdown is just another example of how intense things can get.