Next Article
Robert Downey Jr. earns $60 million, yet Marvel reschedules 'Avengers' release
Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday has run into some behind-the-scenes trouble.
Robert Downey Jr. reportedly pushed for reshoots after being unhappy with stand-ins used for his Doctor Doom scenes, leading Disney to schedule a three-week do-over—even with his massive $50-60 million paycheck in play.
Tension on set over unfunny joke rumored to involve Reynolds
Things got even tenser after a joke on set didn't land well, causing friction between two actors, rumored by fans to be Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds.
As John Rocha put it, the comment "crossed a line," fueling rumors of a feud.
Still, the movie—directed by the Russo Brothers and featuring stars like Chris Hemsworth and Benedict Cumberbatch—is currently scheduled for a December 18, 2026 release as part of Marvel's Phase Six lineup.