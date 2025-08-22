Robert Downey Jr. earns $60 million, yet Marvel reschedules 'Avengers' release

Tension on set over unfunny joke rumored to involve Reynolds

Things got even tenser after a joke on set didn't land well, causing friction between two actors, rumored by fans to be Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds.

As John Rocha put it, the comment "crossed a line," fueling rumors of a feud.

Still, the movie—directed by the Russo Brothers and featuring stars like Chris Hemsworth and Benedict Cumberbatch—is currently scheduled for a December 18, 2026 release as part of Marvel's Phase Six lineup.