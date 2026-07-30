'Heer Ranjha': Rohit Saraf to begin filming in September
What's the story
Rohit Saraf will start shooting for Sajid Ali's Heer Ranjha in the first week of September, reported Variety India. The film is written by Ali's brother, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. Contrary to earlier reports that Sara Arjun would co-star in the film, the makers have reportedly decided to introduce a new face opposite Saraf.
Casting changes
Know more about the director
The upcoming project is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor.
The director, Ali, is best known for directing Laila Majnu, which received lukewarm response at the box office upon its 2018 release.
However, the film later gained popularity among cinephiles and became a surprise hit when re-released in theaters.
Film details
More about Saraf and upcoming project
Heer Ranjha will be Saraf's next major romantic project.
The actor, known for Dear Zindagi, Ludo, The Sky is Pink, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, is currently busy shooting the fourth season of his popular web series Mismatched.
He will also be seen in Amazon Prime Video's period drama series The Revolutionaries.