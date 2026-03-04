'Dhurandhar' star Sara Arjun likely to lead 'Heer Ranjha'
What's the story
After the announcement of Heer Ranjha by presenter Imtiaz Ali and producer Ektaa R Kapoor, speculation about the film's casting has intensified. According to industry sources cited by Mid-Day, Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun is a strong contender for the female lead in Sajid Ali's upcoming directorial venture. The source stated that "the team is looking for a relatively fresh face" and Arjun fits this bill perfectly.
Casting details
Rohit Saraf also in running for Ranjha
The source further added, "After Dhurandhar, Sara has emerged as one of the most promising young actors today. She is among the strongest names being evaluated for Heer." Meanwhile, Rohit Saraf is reportedly in talks to play Ranjha in this love story. However, his casting will depend on the chemistry between him and Arjun. The film is expected to go on floors by summer 2026.
Other roles
Arjun will star in 'Dhurandhar 2' soon
While Heer Ranjha is still being cast, fans can see Arjun in Dhurandhar 2 on March 19. On the other hand, Saraf has Mismatched Season 4 coming up, and he is in talks for an "intense love story" alongside Rasha Thadani and Nitanshi Goel.