'Dhurandhar' star Sara Arjun likely to lead 'Heer Ranjha'

Casting details

Rohit Saraf also in running for Ranjha

The source further added, "After Dhurandhar, Sara has emerged as one of the most promising young actors today. She is among the strongest names being evaluated for Heer." Meanwhile, Rohit Saraf is reportedly in talks to play Ranjha in this love story. However, his casting will depend on the chemistry between him and Arjun. The film is expected to go on floors by summer 2026.