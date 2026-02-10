Shetty house firing: 'Weapon supplier' was mechanic for Bishnoi's gang

The Mumbai Crime Branch has made a significant breakthrough in the investigation of the recent firing incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty 's residence. The accused weapons supplier, Asaram Fasle, reportedly worked as a garage mechanic for Lawrence Bishnoi's gang for the past four years. He allegedly joined the gang after being influenced by Shubham Lonkar , who is suspected to be involved in both the Baba Siddique murder case and Shetty's firing incident.

Investigation details Fasle supplied weapons to Swapnil Sakat As per ANI, the Crime Branch claims that Fasle, on Lonkar's instructions, supplied the weapons to Swapnil Sakat. These weapons were later used by an unidentified shooter in the firing incident at Shetty's residence. Police are currently looking for more deleted chats with Lonkar and have said that the accused communicated via the Signal app to maintain secrecy.

Court proceedings All 5 accused sent to police custody On February 5, Mumbai's Esplanade Court (Killa Court) sent all five accused in the firing incident at Shetty's residence to six days of police custody. The court remanded them to police custody till Wednesday, February 11, citing the seriousness of the offense and a criminal conspiracy. The judge also stressed the need for a detailed investigation and joint interrogation.

Legal proceedings Accused's lawyer claims no established link with Lonkar During the hearing, the police informed the court about a social media post claiming responsibility for the incident. The defence lawyer said his client was not at the scene and was arrested based on circumstantial evidence. He also stated that there is no established link between his client and Lonkar. The advocate representing the other three accused requested judicial custody, citing that police found no involvement beyond their alleged role in arranging a vehicle.

