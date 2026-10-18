Roy and Arora visit Sarbojanik Durga Puja at Mangalam Ground
Entertainment
Spotted: actors Rahul Roy and Riva Arora dropped by the lively Sarbojanik Durga Puja at Mangalam Ground, Andheri West, Mumbai.
Running from October 17-21, this festival (put together by the Bangla Cultural Association) has grown into a major city event, drawing everyone from celebrities to locals and celebrating Mumbai's mix of cultures.
Sarbojanik Durga Puja celebrates Bengal traditions
Held at Mangalam Ground in Andheri West, the festival is all about Bengal's traditions: think dhak drumming, dhunuchi dance, live performances, and big community feasts.
Since kicking off in 2009, it's become a favorite for both Bengalis and non-Bengalis alike.
The 18th edition keeps up the spirit of unity and cultural pride that makes Mumbai unique.