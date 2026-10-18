Roy and director Mukerji reunite at Mumbai Durga Puja pandal
Entertainment
Mouni Roy and director Ayan Mukerji reunited at Mumbai's North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal this week.
The two were seen posing with Ayan Mukerji at the pandal and does not state that they were laughing or that they were seen enjoying the festivities, joined by Ayan's cousin and actress Tanishaa Mukerji for another wholesome click.
Actress Roy serves devotees at pandal
Mouni showed up in a yellow saree with gold jewelry, totally embracing the festive mood. She also served food to devotees at the pandal.
Their meet-up was a sweet reminder of the Brahmastra days, mixing tradition, friendship, and some Bollywood nostalgia all in one frame.