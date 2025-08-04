Next Article
'Saare Jahan Se Accha': Trailer of Pratik Gandhi's spy thriller out
Netflix just dropped the trailer for "Saare Jahan Se Accha," a new spy series set in the 1970s.
The story follows R&AW agent Vishnu Shankar (Pratik Gandhi) as he heads to Pakistan on a risky mission to stop a secret nuclear project.
The show lands on August 13, right before Independence Day.
Trailer: Tense cat-and-mouse game between 2 spies
The trailer sets up a tense face-off between Vishnu and ISI agent Murtaza Mallik (Sunny Hinduja), showing how every move could tip the balance for both countries.
Alongside the action, the series pays tribute to intelligence officers who work in the shadows and make real sacrifices—something Gandhi says brings out his character's emotional struggles.
You'll also spot Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni in key roles.