'Saare Jahan Se Accha': Trailer of Pratik Gandhi's spy thriller out

Trailer: Tense cat-and-mouse game between 2 spies

The trailer sets up a tense face-off between Vishnu and ISI agent Murtaza Mallik (Sunny Hinduja), showing how every move could tip the balance for both countries.

Alongside the action, the series pays tribute to intelligence officers who work in the shadows and make real sacrifices—something Gandhi says brings out his character's emotional struggles.

You'll also spot Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni in key roles.