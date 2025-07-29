Next Article
'Salakaar' trailer: Naveen Kasturia tackles covert missions across 2 timelines
The trailer for Salakaar just dropped, and it's shaping up to be a gripping spy series set across 1978 and 2025.
Naveen Kasturia plays an Indian intelligence legend tackling covert missions, with Mouni Roy right in the thick of the action.
Expect plenty of suspense as both timelines collide.
More than just an action thriller
This isn't your usual action-packed spy show—Salakaar digs into what it really costs to live a life undercover, exploring sacrifice, loyalty, and identity.
Inspired by true events, the cast also features Mukesh Rishi and Surya Sharma.
Watch the series on JioCinema
Mark your calendar for August 8—Salakaar premieres on JioHotstar just ahead of Independence Day.
The trailer promises a mix of history, action, and real-world intrigue that should keep you hooked.