'Salakaar' trailer: Naveen Kasturia tackles covert missions across 2 timelines Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

The trailer for Salakaar just dropped, and it's shaping up to be a gripping spy series set across 1978 and 2025.

Naveen Kasturia plays an Indian intelligence legend tackling covert missions, with Mouni Roy right in the thick of the action.

Expect plenty of suspense as both timelines collide.