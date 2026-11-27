Salmaan's 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' posts ₹30.85cr 1st week eyes ₹50cr
Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu film, Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT), is off to a flying start, pulling in nearly ₹31 crore at the box office during its first week.
Even with a slight dip on day seven, the film's total stands strong at ₹30.85 crore.
With this momentum, AOT is now aiming for the ₹50 crore mark as it heads into its second week.
'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' praised for performances
The movie features an ensemble cast including Salmaan, debutant Satvika Veeravalli as the female lead, Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.
Audiences have been drawn in by its engaging story, standout performances, and memorable music from GV Prakash Kumar, with Sujith Sarang's cinematography adding even more to its charm.