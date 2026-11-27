Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu film, Aakasamlo Oka Tara (AOT), is off to a flying start, pulling in nearly ₹31 crore at the box office during its first week.

Even with a slight dip on day seven, the film's total stands strong at ₹30.85 crore.

With this momentum, AOT is now aiming for the ₹50 crore mark as it heads into its second week.