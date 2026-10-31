Salmaan's 'I'm Game' hits JioHotstar November 6 in 5 languages

I'm Game follows Dan, whose life flips after a serious accident and a hand transplant that ties him to Vicky, a celebrated cricketer who passed away under mysterious circumstances.

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath and produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under the banner of Wayfarer Films, the movie also features Antony Varghese Pepe, Mysskin, and Kayadu Lohar alongside Dulquer.