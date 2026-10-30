Salman Khan to join Sanjay Dutt in 'Khalnayak Returns'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly being considered for a cameo role in the upcoming film Khalnayak Returns. The sequel to the 1993 blockbuster will see Sanjay Dutt reprising his iconic character, Ballu Balram. Jackie Shroff has also joined the cast. According to Mid-Day, Khan could play a police officer who helps Dutt's character.
Role details
'Who better than Salman...,' says source
An insider revealed to Mid-Day, "The role impacts the narrative. The idea is that the cop, a good Samaritan, will help Sanjay's character. Who better than Salman to play this helpful character? The casting is not locked yet as the script is still being developed."
Subhash Ghai, who directed the original film, is reportedly serving as a creative consultant on Khalnayak Returns and came up with the idea for Khan's character.
Filmmaker's statement
First collaboration in years for Khan, Dutt
When contacted by Mid-Day, Ghai neither confirmed nor denied the news. He said, "It's too early to say anything. The scripting is still on, and once we have a complete script, we will know where we stand."
If confirmed, this will be Khan and Dutt's first collaboration in years. They have previously worked together in films like Saajan (1991), Chal Mere Bhai (2000), and Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002).
Film update
Teaser of 'Khalnayak Returns' released earlier this year
The first teaser of Khalnayak Returns was released in April this year, giving fans a glimpse into the storyline. The film will reportedly show Ballu escaping from jail.
Dutt was seen smoking a cigarette and singing the iconic Khalnayak track in the teaser.
Khalnayak Returns is being produced by Aspect Entertainment, JioStudios, and Three Dimension Motion Pictures. The director for the sequel has not been confirmed yet.