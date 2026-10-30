Salman Khan to join Sanjay Dutt in 'Khalnayak Returns'

An insider revealed to Mid-Day, "The role impacts the narrative. The idea is that the cop, a good Samaritan, will help Sanjay's character. Who better than Salman to play this helpful character? The casting is not locked yet as the script is still being developed."

Subhash Ghai, who directed the original film, is reportedly serving as a creative consultant on Khalnayak Returns and came up with the idea for Khan's character.