Sanjay Dutt's Rolex flex at AP Dhillon's concert: Price, features, and more
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt made a surprise appearance at AP Dhillon's concert, turning heads in a classic black kurta-pyjama and a sharp Rolex Sky-Dweller.
Known for its smart design and traveler-friendly features like dual time zones and an annual calendar, the watch added some serious style points to his look.
What's the price tag?
Dutt's Rolex Sky-Dweller in Oystersteel and white gold is valued around ₹55 lakh.
It stands out for its dual-time display, an annual calendar that only needs adjusting once a year, and the signature Ring Command bezel for easy settings—making it both functional and fancy.
Other prized possessions
Sanjay Dutt doesn't stop at one luxury watch—he also owns an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph in 18k rose gold.
Not to be outdone, AP Dhillon was seen sporting a Richard Mille RM 53-02 Blue Sapphire at the same event—a showstopper worth nearly ₹54 crore and crafted from a single block of sapphire.