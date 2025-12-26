'We have been through...': Sara reacts to Saif's knife attack

Family resilience

'I have learned that dignity and grace...'

Speaking on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, All About Her, Khan praised her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, for her dignity during this trying time. She said, "I have learned that dignity and grace above all else, even in the hardest of times." "I think as a family we have been through quite a lot together, especially earlier this year with Abba (Saif)." "But I think just holding herself together and not letting that go, I think that's something."