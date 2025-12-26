'We have been through...': Sara reacts to Saif's knife attack
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently spoke about the challenging time her family faced in 2025 after her father, actor Saif Ali Khan, was stabbed in January. The incident took place at his Mumbai residence during an alleged robbery attempt, leaving him with multiple stab wounds on his back and arm. Despite this traumatic experience, the family has shown resilience and strength.
Family resilience
'I have learned that dignity and grace...'
Speaking on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, All About Her, Khan praised her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, for her dignity during this trying time. She said, "I have learned that dignity and grace above all else, even in the hardest of times." "I think as a family we have been through quite a lot together, especially earlier this year with Abba (Saif)." "But I think just holding herself together and not letting that go, I think that's something."
Career updates
Khan family continues to shine in Bollywood
Khan, the daughter of Saif and Amrita Singh, was recently seen in Metro... In Dino. The film features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is a spiritual sequel to Basu's 2007 anthology movie Life in a... Metro. She will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi.