'Sarala Subbarao' hits Amazon Prime Video after October 30 release
Entertainment
Looking for a heartfelt love story with a bit of history?
Sarala Subbarao, starring Ajay Rao and Misha Narang, just dropped on Amazon Prime Video after its digital release on October 30.
Directed by Manju Swaraj K R, the film originally hit theaters earlier this year.
Seventies romance inspired by 'Vasantha Gana'
Set in the 1970s, the movie follows an English professor and an aspiring writer as their relationship navigates romance, marriage, and big historical changes.
Inspired by Triveni's novel Vasantha Gana, it also features Rangayana Raghu and Veena Sunder, showing how personal lives can be shaken up by events way bigger than themselves.