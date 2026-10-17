Satterley dies at 40 after AEW All Out in Illinois

Pac started wrestling in 2004 and wowed fans with his high-flying style in both WWE and AEW.

After his passing, AEW president Tony Khan called him dedicated and an incredible athlete.

His wife, Natalie, shared a heartfelt tribute online, writing they had been friends for 21 years and had fallen in love 19 years ago, and saying she'll always love him.

The wrestling world is remembering Pac for his talent and the mark he left on the sport.