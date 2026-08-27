Aamir-Madhavan-Sharman returning for '3 Idiots' sequel, confirms Hirani
What's the story
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has confirmed that the sequel to his 2009 film 3 Idiots will feature the same cast as the original. The film will be set 20 years after the events of its predecessor. Speaking to ANI, Hirani said, "Likh rahe hain, kahani likhi ja rahi hai. So once it reaches the right point, then we'll talk about it...Abhi to we're still writing."
Plot details
Cast to remain the same
Hirani confirmed that the sequel will feature Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
He said, "The casting will be same with all same actors in it."
"Ye kahani un teeno ke students wale phase ki nahi hai; ye 20 saal baad ki kahani hai, ki ab unki zindagi mein kya ho raha hai, aur unke saath aage kya hua."
Production status
Know more about the upcoming film
Hirani is writing the drama with his frequent collaborator, Abhijat Joshi.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, Khan had spoken about the sequel.
He said, "The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good, unusual, with the same humor as the first film."
The original 3 Idiots, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, continues to be a landmark film in Indian cinema.