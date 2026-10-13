Sethupathi shares poster and sets 'Train' release December 4 2026

The film follows a grieving man on what he thinks will be his last journey to visit his wife's grave, until heavily armed hijackers seize control of the train and hold thousands of passengers hostage.

Alongside Sethupathi, you'll see Shruti Haasan, Nassar, Dimple Hayathi, and Jayaram.

Directed (and scored) by Mysskin, Train promises an intense story packed with action and emotion.