Sethupathi shares poster and sets 'Train' release December 4 2026
Entertainment
Vijay Sethupathi just dropped the news: his much-awaited action thriller, Train, is hitting theaters worldwide on December 4, 2026.
After a prolonged delay and plenty of anticipation, he shared a new poster and wrote, "Get ready for the ride! Train storms into cinemas worldwide on DECEMBER 4!"
Grieving man on 'Train' hijacked
The film follows a grieving man on what he thinks will be his last journey to visit his wife's grave, until heavily armed hijackers seize control of the train and hold thousands of passengers hostage.
Alongside Sethupathi, you'll see Shruti Haasan, Nassar, Dimple Hayathi, and Jayaram.
Directed (and scored) by Mysskin, Train promises an intense story packed with action and emotion.