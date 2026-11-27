Sethupathi's 'Train' trailer shows brakes failing before December 4
The trailer for Vijay Sethupathi's new film Train just dropped, and it's already turning heads ahead of its December 4 release.
Directed by Mysskin, this thriller puts passengers in danger when a train's brakes fail, while officials scramble to stop it and a darker plot quietly unfolds in the background.
'Train' stars Nasser and Haasan
Train brings together a strong cast with Nasser and Shruti Haasan in major roles: Nasser even delivers the chilling line, "Find them all, delete!"
Sethupathi stays cool under pressure as chaos builds.
Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations, the film promises Mysskin's signature style, striking cinematography from Fowzia Fathima, and a gripping score.
It's rated U/A, so most can hop on for this ride.