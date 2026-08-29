'Can't touch India-Pakistan stories': Shabana Azmi 'disappointed' by 'Batwara...' failure

Azmi added, "What has happened is that this Hindustan-Pakistan has now become a subject that you cannot touch in Hindi cinema, which is very disappointing because here is a film that is politically not wrong in any way."

She said, "I am surrounded by people who come and tell me that they loved the film and they loved the message."

"It is disappointing, but also contradictory that I meet people; then why are people praising it so much?"