SRK advocates 'strength and unity in diversity' on Republic Day
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartfelt message on India's 77th Republic Day on Monday. He took to social media to express his pride in being Indian and emphasized the importance of strength and unity in diversity. "Proud to be Indian - our country teaches us there is strength and unity in diversity," he wrote, adding, "Happy Republic Day."
Film anticipation
Khan's upcoming film 'King' set for December release
Khan's message comes just days after he announced the release date of his next film, King. The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, will hit theaters on December 24. It also stars Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. This marks Khan's first collaboration with his daughter and his next project with Anand after their successful stint in Pathaan (2023).
Box office showdown
'King' to clash with Hollywood's 'Avengers: Doomsday'
The release of King is set to create a major box office clash with the Hollywood film Avengers: Doomsday, which premieres on December 18. The Hindi action thriller is reportedly a remake of the 1994 film Leon and has been in production since 2025 in India and Poland. The Hindi film features music by Anirudh Ravichander and Sachin-Jigar.