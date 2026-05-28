Sharvari Wagh reveals unique prep for 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' role

Actor Sharvari, who made her big screen debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021), has since taken on a variety of roles. In her brief but diverse career so far, she has portrayed roles ranging from a 19th-century legal assistant to a small-town boxer. Now, she is set to appear as a young woman in love in pre-Partition India in the upcoming period romance Main Vaapas Aaunga , directed by Imtiaz Ali .

Preparation What is the antique dresser's connection to her character? Sharvari revealed to Hindustan Times that she drew inspiration from an antique dresser in the house where she stayed during the film's shoot in Punjab's Sangrur district. "When we stayed in Chural, we stayed in the house with a history. It was almost 150 years old," she said. "I remember when we went for the recce, one room was allotted to someone in the crew."

Role immersion 'I requested that room only because it had...' Sharvari added, "I requested that room only because it had a really nice dresser." "That was because I didn't know what it was like to sit in front of a dresser and get ready." "I just thought if I do that, I might feel like Jiya (her character). I did my makeup sitting there because I wanted to feel that."

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Co-star's approach Vedang Raina also prepared by listening to old songs Meanwhile, her co-star Vedang Raina added, "I did a lot of research on music actually heard during the '40s, specifically 1946-47 when the film is set." Interestingly, Sharvari revealed that she also did the same, and they bonded over it. "We discovered we both do it during the recce and we discussed a lot of music," she said.

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