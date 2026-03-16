Oscars 2026: Shatrughan reacts to Dharmendra's absence from 'In Memoriam'

The 2026 Oscars ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, was marked by tributes to Hollywood icons like Robert Redford and Rob Reiner. However, Indian cinema legend Dharmendra 's absence from the 'In Memoriam' segment has left fans disappointed. The Bollywood superstar passed away in November 2025 after a career spanning over six decades. Notably, though his name was omitted from the on-air tribute, Dharmendra still appeared on the ' In Memoriam' list on the Academy's website .

Disappointment 'It is a matter of shame for them...' This isn't the first time an Indian icon has supposedly been overlooked by the Oscars; Dilip Kumar was also omitted from the segment in 2021. Shatrughan Sinha, a fellow actor and now politician, has expressed his anger at the oversight. He told Variety India, "It is a matter of shame for them if they don't honor Dilip Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, and now, Dharmendra. Why does it matter to us? They are entrenched in our hearts forever."

Perspective Esha Deol defends father's legacy Meanwhile, Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol defended her father's legacy. She told Variety India, "I don't think it would ever make a difference to Papa." "His heart has always been far too big to worry about such things." "For him, life was never about recognition or status; it was about love, kindness, and the place he held in people's hearts."

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