Shilpa Shinde enters 'Lock Upp 2' as wild card contestant
What's the story
Shilpa Shinde, best known for her role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!, has been confirmed as the first wild card entry in the popular reality show Lock Upp. The announcement was made on Sunday by the OTT platform through a promotional video. In her message, Shinde hinted at disrupting the existing order inside the house with her entry.
Twitter Post
Shinde gets into a fight
Life thi hard, uspe aa gayi Wild Card! 👀— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 5, 2026
Watch Lock Upp, every Saturday to Thursday, raat 8 baje, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Ur6TswXckk
Controversial past
Controversy surrounding her recent revelation
Shinde's entry into Lock Upp comes on the heels of a major controversy. She recently admitted that the sexual harassment case she had filed against producer Sanjay Kohli in 2017 was false. Speaking on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa's podcast, she revealed that she had no other option but to file the complaint at that time. This revelation has sparked a massive backlash against her.
Show details
Other contestants in 'Lock Upp 2'
Lock Upp 2, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, has a diverse lineup of contestants. The show features Ram Kapoor, Pamala Serena, Shivangi Joshi, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra, Sunita Ahuja, Akanksha Chamola, and Riyaz Aly. Harshad Chopda and Madhuri Jain Grover are also part of the show along with Varun Yadav (Laila) and Sufi Motiwala. It streams on Netflix.