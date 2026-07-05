Shilpa Shinde enters 'Lock Upp 2' as wild card contestant

Controversial past

Controversy surrounding her recent revelation

Shinde's entry into Lock Upp comes on the heels of a major controversy. She recently admitted that the sexual harassment case she had filed against producer Sanjay Kohli in 2017 was false. Speaking on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa's podcast, she revealed that she had no other option but to file the complaint at that time. This revelation has sparked a massive backlash against her.