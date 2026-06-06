AICWA slams Shilpa Shinde, seeks action over false harassment claims

Accountability

'Not only harms the accused but also...genuine victims'

AICWA further stressed, "Such accusations can permanently tarnish an individual's image and have devastating consequences not only for the accused but also for their family members and loved ones." "It not only harms the accused but also undermines the credibility of genuine victims who come forward seeking justice." "Such incidents can create doubt around legitimate complaints and make it more difficult for real survivors of harassment within the Bollywood film industry to be heard and believed."