AICWA slams Shilpa Shinde, seeks action over false harassment claims
What's the story
The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded strict action against actor Shilpa Shinde for falsely accusing Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment. The demand comes after Shinde admitted to making the false allegations during a recent podcast. AICWA's statement emphasized that such false accusations can irreparably damage a person's reputation, career, and mental well-being.
Statement
'A false sexual harassment allegation can cause irreparable damage'
AICWA's statement read, "The reported admission by actor Shilpa Shinde during comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast regarding the alleged false sexual harassment allegations made against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli is a matter of serious concern for the entire Bollywood film and television industry." "A false sexual harassment allegation can cause irreparable damage to a person's reputation, family, children, career, and mental well-being."
Accountability
'Not only harms the accused but also...genuine victims'
AICWA further stressed, "Such accusations can permanently tarnish an individual's image and have devastating consequences not only for the accused but also for their family members and loved ones." "It not only harms the accused but also undermines the credibility of genuine victims who come forward seeking justice." "Such incidents can create doubt around legitimate complaints and make it more difficult for real survivors of harassment within the Bollywood film industry to be heard and believed."
Demand
AICWA urges CM Devendra Fadnavis to look into matter
AICWA added, "It is important to make it clear that not all women make false allegations." "Thousands of women in the film and television industry have genuinely faced harassment and exploitation and deserve support, respect, and justice." They concluded their statement by urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure a thorough examination of the matter. "If it is established that false allegations were knowingly made, strict action should be taken in accordance with the law."
Admission
Shinde admitted to falsely accusing Kohli during podcast
Shinde's admission of falsely accusing Kohli of sexual harassment has sparked widespread criticism from industry bodies and actors alike. The actor claimed she felt "cornered" at the time and viewed the allegations as a last resort. She also acknowledged that the matter ended in a settlement and that she eventually received her unpaid dues from the show.