'Didn't misuse law': Shilpa defends leveling false allegations against producer

Revelation

The truth behind her allegations against Kohli

Recently, on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Shinde admitted that her sexual harassment allegations against Kohli were false. She said she resorted to it because she felt "all doors were closed on me." Despite knowing the seriousness of such allegations, she filed them as a last resort. The matter was later resolved through an out-of-court settlement after which she received her pending payments.