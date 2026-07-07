'Didn't misuse law': Shilpa defends leveling false allegations against producer
What's the story
Television actor Shilpa Shinde, known for her role in the hit sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, confessed to putting false sexual harassment allegations against the show's producer Sanjay Kohli last month. On a recent episode of Lock Upp Season 2, she defended herself and revealed that Kohli had "begged" her to return to the show after nine years.
Defense
Shinde's defense for her actions
During a conversation with fellow contestants Yogesh Rawat and Riyaz Ali, Shinde defended her actions. She said, "I used saam, daam, dhand, bhed. I didn't misuse the law, I used it." When questioned about her decision to file false allegations against Kohli despite knowing its consequences, she said he still "begged" her to return after nine years.
Departure
Fallout between Shinde and the production house
Shinde left Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain in 2016, leading to a major fallout. The production house accused her of being unprofessional while she alleged that she was not paid her dues and faced harassment on set. A year later, she filed a sexual harassment complaint against Kohli. The dispute was eventually settled outside court with both parties agreeing to not speak publicly about the case.
Revelation
The truth behind her allegations against Kohli
Recently, on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Shinde admitted that her sexual harassment allegations against Kohli were false. She said she resorted to it because she felt "all doors were closed on me." Despite knowing the seriousness of such allegations, she filed them as a last resort. The matter was later resolved through an out-of-court settlement after which she received her pending payments.