Shivangi Joshi to participate in 'Lock Upp 2': Report

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About 'Lock Upp' Season 2

The streaming platform recently released the first promo for the reality show, but did not disclose the contestants. The second season will feature 14 contestants and is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. The first season premiered on ALTBalaji and MX Player in 2022, while the new installment is a collaboration between Netflix and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd.