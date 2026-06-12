Shivangi Joshi to participate in 'Lock Upp 2': Report
What's the story
Shivangi Joshi, the popular TV actor who shot to fame as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has signed up for the second season of Lock Upp, according to Variety India. The new season will premiere on Netflix on June 27. The first season was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner.
Career moves
Joshi's previous reality show and upcoming web series
This will be Joshi's second reality show after her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty in 2022. Recently, she wrapped up a shooting schedule for Heartbeats Season 2 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. In the series, she plays a medical intern. She has also been a part of Begusarai, Balika Vadhu 2, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4.
Show details
About 'Lock Upp' Season 2
The streaming platform recently released the first promo for the reality show, but did not disclose the contestants. The second season will feature 14 contestants and is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. The first season premiered on ALTBalaji and MX Player in 2022, while the new installment is a collaboration between Netflix and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd.