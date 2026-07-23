Saanvie Tallwar accuses Karan Kundrra of kissing her without consent

Speaking to Filmibeat, Tallwar said, "There was a scene in which he had to kiss me, and I had to slap him, but the director hadn't clapped action."

"He kissed me, and I slapped him." She questioned how he could touch her without permission.

While Kundrra initially didn't do anything, he returned after a while and slapped her hard.

"I fell on the floor and then he abused me and my family. Nobody supported me."