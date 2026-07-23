Saanvie Tallwar accuses Karan Kundrra of kissing her without consent
What's the story
Saanvie Tallwar, who starred alongside Karan Kundrra in the television show Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, has accused the actor of kissing her without consent and slapping her. The incident reportedly occurred during a scene where Kundrra was supposed to kiss Tallwar, and she was to slap him. However, she alleges that he kissed her before the director called action for the scene.
Details
'I fell on the floor and then he abused me'
Speaking to Filmibeat, Tallwar said, "There was a scene in which he had to kiss me, and I had to slap him, but the director hadn't clapped action."
"He kissed me, and I slapped him." She questioned how he could touch her without permission.
While Kundrra initially didn't do anything, he returned after a while and slapped her hard.
"I fell on the floor and then he abused me and my family. Nobody supported me."
Producer's role
Ektaa Kapoor apologized on behalf of Kundrra
Following the incident, producer Ektaa Kapoor reportedly intervened.
Tallwar said, "Later Ektaa ma'am apologized on Karan's behalf and supported me. She managed to make things easy."
The actor also alleged that Kundrra was interested in her while he was dating Anusha Dandekar.
"A girl actually understands what kind of gaze and vibe the boy is doing."
Toxic atmosphere
This is how Dandekar was involved in the matter
Tallwar claimed, "We had a common friend, so I decided to convey it to Anusha Dandekar who was Karan's girlfriend back then, that Karan was interested in me."
"But after that, she kept coming to set and monitoring. Soon after, they started making things difficult for me and the whole environment turned toxic."
Uncomfortable encounters
Kundrra once again made her uncomfortable, claimed Tallwar
Tallwar alleged that a few months after the first incident, Kundrra once again made her feel uncomfortable while filming a romantic scene.
According to her, the director deliberately did not call "cut" during the shot.
She claimed that after she raised the issue, the director was also replaced.
Despite these incidents, Tallwar said she doesn't harbor any ill feelings toward Kundrra.
Ongoing work
Meanwhile, on the work front for Kundrra
Kundrra is currently seen in Laughter Chefs 3 with Tejasswi Prakash.
The show airs on Colors TV. He has not yet responded to Tallwar's serious allegations.
Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, co-starring Kundrra and Tallwar, aired from 2015 to 2016 on &TV.