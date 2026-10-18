Shroff escapes Juhu shooting as 2 drivers are injured
Entertainment
Actor Tiger Shroff had a close call during a shooting incident in Mumbai's Juhu area.
Three men on a bike opened fire at Pushpa Park. Thankfully, he was not hurt, but his driver and an auto rickshaw driver were injured.
Sawant criticizes Maharashtra security lapses
The attack has stirred up political debate, with Congress leader Sachin Sawant criticizing the Maharashtra government for security lapses.
Sawant pointed out that Shroff had faced threats before and said rising crime, including recent attacks on public figures, shows that Mumbai's law and order are slipping.