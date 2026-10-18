Siddiqui to play Mehboob in Sharma's Old Delhi 'Kabootar' debut

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to play Mehboob, a street detective set against the crumbling architecture and layered world of Old Delhi in Kabootar, the debut film from Ishan Sharma.

This movie is an India, France, and Norway team-up, produced by Nikhil Chaudhary and featuring a unique twist: Mehboob finds clients by reading letters meant for a Djinn.