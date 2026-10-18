Siddiqui to play Mehboob in Sharma's Old Delhi 'Kabootar' debut
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to play Mehboob, a street detective set against the crumbling architecture and layered world of Old Delhi in Kabootar, the debut film from Ishan Sharma.
This movie is an India, France, and Norway team-up, produced by Nikhil Chaudhary and featuring a unique twist: Mehboob finds clients by reading letters meant for a Djinn.
'Kabootar' unites diverse Old Delhi characters
Kabootar brings together characters like Naoko, a Japanese tourist dealing with her past, and Ruby, a young child searching for his parents, showcasing Old Delhi's rich mix of cultures.
producer Chaudhary called Siddiqui "an actor of extraordinary range" who knows Delhi intimately.
With its international crew and heartfelt storytelling, Kabootar aims to connect with audiences everywhere.