Singer Singh's 'Phir Se' enters Grammy Best Song Visual Media
Entertainment
Arijit Singh's track Phir Se from Dhurandhar: The Revenge has entered Grammy consideration, submitted for Best Song Written for Visual Media.
Announcing it on Instagram, Singh shared his gratitude that the song is now part of the Recording Academy's eligibility and voting process before nominations are announced.
T-Series B62 promote 'Dhurandhar' soundtrack globally
This Grammy bid is part of a larger campaign by T-Series and B62 Studios to spotlight Dhurandhar: The Revenge's soundtrack worldwide.
Alongside Phir Se, tracks like Aari Aari and Jaiye Sajana are also getting attention.
With Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna starring (and over ₹3,000 crore at the box office), the film's team is hoping to take Indian music even further globally.