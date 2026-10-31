Singh hopes biopic starts 2027 covering 6 sixes and cancer
Entertainment
Yuvraj Singh said he hopes the biopic will start shooting in 2027.
The film is expected to cover his legendary cricket moments, like those unforgettable six sixes, and his tough fight with cancer.
Singh champions health at Protocol32 launch
Beyond sports, Yuvraj is big on health awareness. He recently attended the launch of Protocol32, a daily health drink, using it as a platform to talk openly about mental health and cancer.
Yuvraj said he believes his journey has inspired many people to overcome adversity.