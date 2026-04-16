Singh praises crew after 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' blockbuster success Entertainment Apr 16, 2026

Ranveer Singh is getting a lot of love for his role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, but he's not taking all the credit.

On social media, he called the film's crew "Each and every one a true Warrior!" and thanked them for their hard work and dedication.

Singh's shoutout highlights just how much teamwork went into making this blockbuster happen.