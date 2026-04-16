Singh praises crew after 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' blockbuster success
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh is getting a lot of love for his role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, but he's not taking all the credit.
On social media, he called the film's crew "Each and every one a true Warrior!" and thanked them for their hard work and dedication.
Singh's shoutout highlights just how much teamwork went into making this blockbuster happen.
Second 'Dhurandhar' collects over ₹1,730cr worldwide
The Dhurandhar movies are seriously crushing it at the box office. The second film alone pulled in over ₹1,730 crore worldwide (with ₹1,100 crore from India). The first movie also did big numbers when it dropped in December 2025.
Alongside Singh, you'll spot big names like Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in this hit franchise.