Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' TV premiere October 18 after 45-50 cuts

The TV version is now just over 219 minutes, about 10 minutes shorter than the original.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and also starring Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan, this sequel (nicknamed Dhurandhar The Revenge) was a box office hit with ₹18.13 crore worldwide.

Up next, Ranveer Singh is filming Pralay with Kalyani Priyadarshan.