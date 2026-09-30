Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' TV premiere October 18 after 45-50 cuts
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's action-packed Dhurandhar 2 is headed to your TV screens, premiering October 18 at 7pm on Star Gold.
Originally rated 'A' for theaters, the film has been trimmed by about 45 to 50 cuts (mostly violent bits) to get a U/A 16+ rating for its television debut.
'Dhurandhar 2' TV version 219 minutes
The TV version is now just over 219 minutes, about 10 minutes shorter than the original.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and also starring Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan, this sequel (nicknamed Dhurandhar The Revenge) was a box office hit with ₹18.13 crore worldwide.
Up next, Ranveer Singh is filming Pralay with Kalyani Priyadarshan.