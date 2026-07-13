Singh's 'Dhurandhar' opens poorly in Japan, sells about 900 tickets
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's new movie, Dhurandhar, just didn't click with Japanese audiences.
Even though it opened on nearly 80 screens on July 10, only about 900 tickets were sold the first day, less than half of those by mid-afternoon.
Despite all the buzz and marketing, there wasn't much improvement as the day went on.
'Dhurandhar' misses Japan top 25
Dhurandhar couldn't break into Japan's top 25 weekend films and missed out on joining other Indian hits like Tiger 3 and RRR (which had a massive 8,230 opening-day admissions).
Still, worldwide, the Dhurandhar franchise is huge: its last two films made over ₹3,100 crore combined and feature stars like Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt.
Just goes to show: what works at home doesn't always land abroad!