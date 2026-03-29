Single glance in 'Dhurandhar' sparks social media character theories

Sequel to 'Dhurandhar' reveals raw training

The sequel finally explains that both characters were trained together by RAW, making their connection way more meaningful.

Fun fact: Mustafa Ahmed actually started out as Ranveer Singh's trainer before landing his role as Rizwan.

Director Aditya Dhar encouraged him to audition, and their real-life friendship brought extra authenticity to the scene that fans can't stop talking about.