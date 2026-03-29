Single glance in 'Dhurandhar' sparks social media character theories
Entertainment
A single glance between Mustafa Ahmed and Ranveer Singh in the original Dhurandhar has set social media buzzing.
Fans are loving how this moment, which originally appeared in the first Dhurandhar film, hints at a deeper history between their characters, and now everyone's swapping theories about what it really means.
Sequel to 'Dhurandhar' reveals raw training
The sequel finally explains that both characters were trained together by RAW, making their connection way more meaningful.
Fun fact: Mustafa Ahmed actually started out as Ranveer Singh's trainer before landing his role as Rizwan.
Director Aditya Dhar encouraged him to audition, and their real-life friendship brought extra authenticity to the scene that fans can't stop talking about.