Sonali Bendre's 'Sohla' gets trailer; promises heartwarming tale of childhood

Sohla, which means celebration in Marathi, is named after a traditional coming-of-age ceremony celebrated by families in Maharashtra.

The film focuses on Pashya's Sohla, a day he has been eagerly awaiting.

The trailer introduces us to his world and the people around him, highlighting the relationships and moments that shape his journey.

Set against the backdrop of village life, Sohla delves into themes of childhood, family, friendship, and understanding one's surroundings.