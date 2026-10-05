Sonali Bendre's 'Sohla' gets trailer; promises heartwarming tale of childhood
What's the story
Sonali Bendre has presented the trailer of her upcoming film Sohla. This marks her debut as a film presenter and gives viewers an insight into the life of Pashya, a 13-year-old boy on the brink of adulthood. The Marathi film will be released in theaters on October 16, 2026.
Film's theme
Themes and setting of 'Sohla'
Sohla, which means celebration in Marathi, is named after a traditional coming-of-age ceremony celebrated by families in Maharashtra.
The film focuses on Pashya's Sohla, a day he has been eagerly awaiting.
The trailer introduces us to his world and the people around him, highlighting the relationships and moments that shape his journey.
Set against the backdrop of village life, Sohla delves into themes of childhood, family, friendship, and understanding one's surroundings.
Director's insight
Team behind the film
Bendre expressed her connection with Pashya's world, saying, "There was something about Pashya and his world that I connected with almost immediately."
Director Saaikat Bagbaan added, "Sohla began with the desire to tell a story about childhood and growing up through the eyes of a 13-year-old boy."
The film features Pravin Dalimbkar, Devdatta Prashant Gone, Varsha Malwadkar, Vaishnavi Sanjay Ghodke, and Alessandra Whelan Merediz.