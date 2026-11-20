Barjatya told Mid-Day, "I have never had such an opinionated female character. Even when Ayushmann's character is in love with her, she is clear about her priorities and doesn't allow her heart to rule."

"People have seen so much in life that they mistrust and are more careful. But the craving to feel wanted, be respected, and cared for is still there. Today, a boy and a girl are vocal about what they want. That's a good sign."