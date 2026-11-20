Sooraj Barjatya on 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya's 'opinionated' female lead
What's the story
Sooraj Barjatya's latest film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, is a departure from his traditional portrayal of female characters. In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed that his new heroine Purva is opinionated, protective of her family, and firm about her priorities. This marks a significant shift in Barjatya's cinematic approach toward women.
Character evolution
'She is clear about her priorities'
Barjatya told Mid-Day, "I have never had such an opinionated female character. Even when Ayushmann's character is in love with her, she is clear about her priorities and doesn't allow her heart to rule."
"People have seen so much in life that they mistrust and are more careful. But the craving to feel wanted, be respected, and cared for is still there. Today, a boy and a girl are vocal about what they want. That's a good sign."
Traditional norms
Film challenges traditional beliefs about marriage
Yeh Prem Mol Liya also questions the traditional belief that women must leave their homes after marriage.
The veteran director wanted to challenge this idea with Purva, played by Sharvari.
The film will be released on November 27, 2026.
Filmmaker's change
Barjatya's personal growth as a filmmaker
Barjatya also spoke about his personal growth as a filmmaker.
He said, "I still want to make the same kind of movies. The only shift is that I have stopped bothering so much about a film's commercial viability. I am a little liberated."
In other interviews, he also praised Sharvari, saying she has "surrendered" to the role and that "there's nothing more graceful than being an Indian girl."