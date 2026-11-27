The NYT report suggests that the Avengers: Doomsday footage in Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day is intended as a promotional tool for the upcoming film.

Although the specifics of the scene have not been disclosed, it is expected to be a "bonus" addition at the end of the re-released version.

This move aligns with Marvel's recent trend of adding bonus scenes related to Doomsday in other projects like Avengers: Endgame Encore and VisionQuest.