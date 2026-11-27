'Spider-Man' re-release comes with a special 'Avengers: Doomsday' surprise!
What's the story
The upcoming re-release of Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day will feature a previously cut scene from Avengers: Doomsday. This addition is part of the film's strategy to boost its box office performance by attracting audiences with new content, reported The New York Times. The re-release is scheduled for December 4 and will also see the return of Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple.
Marketing strategy
'Avengers: Doomsday' footage as promotional tool
The NYT report suggests that the Avengers: Doomsday footage in Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day is intended as a promotional tool for the upcoming film.
Although the specifics of the scene have not been disclosed, it is expected to be a "bonus" addition at the end of the re-released version.
This move aligns with Marvel's recent trend of adding bonus scenes related to Doomsday in other projects like Avengers: Endgame Encore and VisionQuest.
Additional content
New scene featuring Tom Holland and Dawson
The re-release of Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day will also include a deleted scene from the original film.
One such scene features Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Dawson's Claire Temple in a hospital setting.
The character of Claire Temple was first introduced in Netflix's Daredevil series, starring Charlie Cox, and subsequently appeared in other Defenders shows.
Box office potential
Box office success of 'Spider-Man'
The original version of Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day has already broken box office records, grossing a staggering $2.5 billion worldwide. With the addition of new content in its re-release, the film could potentially set even higher records.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, it also stars Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei, and Mark Ruffalo.