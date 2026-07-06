'Lock Upp 2': Ssunita Ahuja breaks down, requests to quit
What's the story
Ssunita Ahuja, the wife of actor Govinda, is currently a contestant on the reality show Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa. However, she recently expressed her dissatisfaction with the food provided in the show and repeatedly threatened to quit. On Day 7 of the show, she lashed out at the quality of food served inside the jail and refused to eat it.
Food complaint
'We have to beg for food now?'
Ahuja, 59, criticized the quality of food served, saying it was substandard. She used abusive language while criticizing the meal, saying the soup tasted "like cow's pi**." "We have to beg for food now? All of you should stand with me. All my kids (co-contestants) are also hungry," she said.
Emotional plea
Govinda had asked her not to participate
The next morning, an emotional Ahuja reiterated her desire to quit the show. "Just because I am being decent and not my own self, it doesn't mean you do this for footage. I want to leave today! I am done." "Mere ko Chi Chi (Govinda) mana kar raha tha mat ja mat ja Jab jab uska baat nahi maana na pachtayi hoon main (Whenever I have not listened to him, I have suffered). I don't even want to stay here."
Breakfast task
Ahuja broke down in the episode
When asked to answer questions during a task for breakfast, Ahuja refused to participate. She broke down in tears and once again declined to eat. She said she would rather fall sick if that was the only way to leave the show, questioning whether the makers thought the contestants were "trash." Actor Ram Kapoor comforted her during the episode, and later, host Riteish Deshmukh also tried to pacify her.
Show motivation
Ahuja on why she joined 'Lock Upp'
A few days before entering Lock Upp, Ahuja had spoken to Hindustan Times about her decision to join the reality show. She said, "I said yes to the show because of Netflix and Ektaa. I love Ektaa, and I know she is a very big fan of mine." "I am also a big fan of Netflix. I know myself, I think I will be friends with everyone, especially those who are honest, because I am very honest."