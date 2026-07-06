'Lock Upp 2': Ssunita Ahuja breaks down, requests to quit

Emotional plea

Govinda had asked her not to participate

The next morning, an emotional Ahuja reiterated her desire to quit the show. "Just because I am being decent and not my own self, it doesn't mean you do this for footage. I want to leave today! I am done." "Mere ko Chi Chi (Govinda) mana kar raha tha mat ja mat ja Jab jab uska baat nahi maana na pachtayi hoon main (Whenever I have not listened to him, I have suffered). I don't even want to stay here."