Steven Spielberg donates to James Van Der Beek's GoFundMe

Hollywood director Steven Spielberg and his wife, actor Kate Capshaw, have donated $25,000 to the GoFundMe campaign for James Van Der Beek 's family. The contribution was made on Thursday, according to the GoFundMe page, which names Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw among its leading donors. This gesture comes after Van Der Beek's untimely death on Wednesday following a nearly three-year-long battle with colorectal cancer. He was 48.

Personal ties Spielberg and Van Der Beek's connection Spielberg's donation is particularly poignant given his connection to Van Der Beek through the actor's role as Dawson Leery in the popular WB series, Dawson's Creek. In the show, Van Der Beek played an aspiring director who idolized Spielberg. The director even made a surprise appearance at the Dawson's Creek reunion in September 2025, an event Van Der Beek was unable to attend due to health issues.

Fundraiser details GoFundMe campaign for the Van Der Beek family Van Der Beek's friends initiated a GoFundMe campaign on Wednesday to support his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah. The page reveals that the family is "out of funds" due to the costs associated with Van Der Beek's illness and is facing "an uncertain future." The fundraiser has since raised over $1.9 million.

