Styles slips during 'Are You Listening Yet?' in Mexico City

The fall happened just after heavy rain pushed back his first Mexico City concert.

Styles thanked fans for sticking it out: Viva Mexico!... You survived the rain. Thank you for being here.

His tour's been full of surprises, from canceled shows due to illness to a choking scare in London, but he's still powering through 50 shows across seven cities.

After wrapping up in Mexico City on August 10, he's headed to New York for a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden starting August 26.