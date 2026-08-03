Styles slips during 'Are You Listening Yet?' in Mexico City
Entertainment
Harry Styles had a bit of a slip while performing "Are You Listening Yet?" during his Together, Together Tour in Mexico City, but he got right back up and kept the show going.
Fans cheered him on for his smooth recovery.
Styles to begin 30-show MSG residency
The fall happened just after heavy rain pushed back his first Mexico City concert.
Styles thanked fans for sticking it out: Viva Mexico!... You survived the rain. Thank you for being here.
His tour's been full of surprises, from canceled shows due to illness to a choking scare in London, but he's still powering through 50 shows across seven cities.
After wrapping up in Mexico City on August 10, he's headed to New York for a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden starting August 26.