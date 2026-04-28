Why Subhash Ghai won't be directing 'Khalnayak 2'

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has revealed that he won't be directing the upcoming sequel to his 1993 cult classic Khalnayak. Speaking to Bombay Times, he said he doesn't want to "remake my own film" and will instead serve as a creative producer on the project. Sanjay Dutt , who starred in the original film, is set to revive it after acquiring the rights to the iconic movie.

Director's insight Dutt's passion led to the sequel Ghai also shared how the project came about and why he decided not to direct it. He said, "Sanju was passionate about making this sequel for years." "Even during his time in jail, he had written to me saying, 'Uncle, I want to make this film.' So, I sent him the concept and story." "If you ask me, no one can make this film the way I did."

Filmmaker's perspective 'I am sure he will find the right director...' Ghai added, "However, I don't want to remake my own film; besides, I am 80 now." He suggested Dutt produce the film himself while he serves as a creative producer. "I told Sanju, 'If you are so keen, why don't you produce it yourself, and I can be your creative producer.' I am sure he will find the right director for the film and announce it soon."

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Cameo and transformation Ghai will also make a cameo in 'Khalnayak 2' Ghai confirmed that he'll make a cameo in the sequel. He praised Dutt as one of the most genuine people he's met and recalled how he first met him when he was barely 20. "When I cast him opposite Dilip Kumar in Vidhaata, which was his second film after Rocky (1981), I even told his father, Dutt sahab (Sunil Dutt), that Sanju has it in him, but usko acting mein thoda interest lena hoga."

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