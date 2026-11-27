Chandrashekhar's legal team, Anantam Legal, has demanded a postponement of the documentary's release until all prosecution evidence in the criminal trials it covers is recorded.

The notice, sent by Advocate Anant Malik, has given the makers and Netflix 72 hours to respond.

The allegations mentioned in the film are part of an ongoing court trial concerning a ₹200cr extortion case and alleged events inside Tihar Jail.