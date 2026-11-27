Sukesh Chandrashekhar issues legal notice over Netflix documentary
What's the story
Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has sent a legal notice to the makers of an upcoming Netflix documentary Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story. His lawyers have claimed that the film presents a one-sided narrative of his life and demanded that its release be postponed until prosecution evidence has been recorded in the trials the film focuses on. The documentary is currently scheduled for release on December 18.
Legal proceedings
Netflix has 72 hours to respond
Chandrashekhar's legal team, Anantam Legal, has demanded a postponement of the documentary's release until all prosecution evidence in the criminal trials it covers is recorded.
The notice, sent by Advocate Anant Malik, has given the makers and Netflix 72 hours to respond.
The allegations mentioned in the film are part of an ongoing court trial concerning a ₹200cr extortion case and alleged events inside Tihar Jail.
Legal notice
Documentary is a public trial, claims Chandrashekhar's lawyers
Chandrashekhar's lawyers have also claimed that the documentary is a public trial as he has not been convicted in any of the cases, except one which is currently under appeal.
They have demanded not just a postponement but also a pre-screening of the documentary for him, written confirmation that it and its trailers will not be released until all prosecution evidence in the listed trials is concluded, and withdrawal of publicity material describing him as a "conman."
Documentary details
Everything we know about 'Love, Scam...'
Netflix's Love, Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story will explore the life of the alleged mastermind behind a ₹200cr extortion case.
The film is produced by the team behind Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case and The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth.
According to Netflix, two years of research have gone into Chandrashekhar's origin story and how he managed to operate on such a scale even from inside Tihar Jail.
Extortion case
What do we know about the ₹200cr extortion case?
Chandrashekhar is accused of impersonating senior government officials and extorting around ₹200cr from Aditi Singh, wife of ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, while imprisoned in Delhi's Rohini Jail.
He allegedly promised to secure her husband's release from jail in exchange for money.
The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigated the alleged extortion and filed a chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).
Chandrashekhar was sentenced to eight years in prison but has appealed against the verdict.