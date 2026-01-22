'Far humbler, calmer than me': Suniel Shetty praises son Ahan

Suniel Shetty is all praise for his son Ahan Shetty , who is gearing up for the release of Border 2 . In an interview with Zoom, the veteran actor said that Ahan has a natural talent and makes wise choices when it comes to scripts. "He's a natural, absolute natural... He chooses his scripts and films very wisely." The film will release on Friday, January 23.

Praise 'We call him the Zen Boy at home' Shetty also spoke about how Ahan is different from him. "I'm impulsive, a little too emotional, and he's a better looker for sure. He is far humbler and a calmer person than I am." "We call him the Zen Boy at home. That's his mindset. He's very calm, he doesn't panic." Shetty joked that this might change once Ahan becomes a father himself.

Defense Shetty defended Ahan against past controversies In a previous interview, Suniel had defended Ahan against rumors that he was difficult to work with. "He was removed from films and then blamed. Rumors were spread that he comes with expensive bodyguards, and paid articles were published." "Stories were made up because Ahan wanted to do Border, while others wanted their own films to be made. Everything was manipulated."

Advertisement