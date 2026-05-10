'Maa Hai Na': Sunita Ahuja talks reality show debut

Independence

Govinda has been supportive of her decision

Ahuja revealed that Govinda has been supportive of her decision. She quoted him saying, "Go ahead and work. But don't use my name to get ahead in life." She added, "I don't find anything challenging in life. Whatever I do...I make sure it's top-notch." "I have understood in the last two years that money is important, not love. Now, whatever work I will do, I will do it for money. So, I am open to doing any kind of show."