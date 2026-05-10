'Maa Hai Na': Sunita Ahuja talks reality show debut
What's the story
Sunita Ahuja, the wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, is all set to make her reality show debut on the upcoming celebrity cooking series Maa Hai Na. The show will also feature their daughter, Tina Ahuja. Hosted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, it will premiere on ZEE5 in June. Speaking about her decision to join the show, Ahuja told Mid-Day, "I want to stand on my own feet without anyone's support."
Independence
Govinda has been supportive of her decision
Ahuja revealed that Govinda has been supportive of her decision. She quoted him saying, "Go ahead and work. But don't use my name to get ahead in life." She added, "I don't find anything challenging in life. Whatever I do...I make sure it's top-notch." "I have understood in the last two years that money is important, not love. Now, whatever work I will do, I will do it for money. So, I am open to doing any kind of show."
Career progression
Ahuja has been part of various TV shows
Ahuja has been a familiar face on television for the past two years, having made guest appearances on various shows, such as Laughter Chefs and Bigg Boss. However, this is her first time participating in a reality show. The ZEE5 series will feature celebrity mothers and their children.