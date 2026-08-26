Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' crashes; collects ₹54cr globally
What's the story
Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, has failed to meet box office expectations. The film was released on August 14 with high hopes due to its grand scale, Aamir Khan's production involvement, and Preity Zinta's comeback. However, it has struggled to translate this anticipation into financial success and is currently far from recovering its reported budget of around ₹120cr.
Box office analysis
'Batwara 1947' fails to impress at box office
Batwara 1947 opened with ₹5.75cr on Day 1, followed by a jump to ₹13.5cr on Day 2. However, the momentum didn't sustain as collections dropped to ₹7.25cr on Day 3 and further fell to just ₹2cr by the first Monday.
The film ended its opening week at ₹33.6cr net in India.
In its second week, it added only ₹75L on the second Friday and has now reached a total of ₹37.7cr in India net collections after 12 days since release!
Box office comparison
'Awarapan 2' v/s 'Batwara 1947'
The underperformance of Batwara 1947 is especially evident when compared to Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which was released on the same day.
By Day 12, Awarapan 2 has already collected ₹200cr gross globally, whereas Batwara 1947's worldwide haul stands at ₹53.77cr.
While Awarapan 2 continues its upward trajectory, Batwara 1947 is struggling to maintain momentum and is headed for an underwhelming theatrical run.
Upcoming competition
What's next for 'Batwara 1947'?
Despite its star-studded cast, seasoned director, and grand production scale, Batwara 1947 has failed to draw the audience response needed for a successful theatrical run.
The film's fate will likely be sealed with the release of Yash's Toxic, which is set to take over major screens across the country.