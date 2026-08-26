Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' crashes; collects ₹54cr globally 

Batwara 1947 opened with ₹5.75cr on Day 1, followed by a jump to ₹13.5cr on Day 2. However, the momentum didn't sustain as collections dropped to ₹7.25cr on Day 3 and further fell to just ₹2cr by the first Monday.

The film ended its opening week at ₹33.6cr net in India.

In its second week, it added only ₹75L on the second Friday and has now reached a total of ₹37.7cr in India net collections after 12 days since release!