'Super Mario Galaxy Movie' rents on Prime Video, BMS stream
Entertainment
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie just dropped for rent on Prime Video and BMS Stream.
This 2026 animated sequel brings Mario and Luigi back for another wild adventure, this time, they're racing across galaxies to save Princess Rosalina from Bowser Jr., who's got some seriously big (and dangerous) plans.
'Super Mario Galaxy Movie' IMDb 7/10
Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film features an all-star voice cast including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Brie Larson, and Donald Glover.
It scored a solid seven out of 10 on IMDb) and if you enjoyed The Super Mario Bros Movie, this one's made by Nintendo and Illumination.