'Super Mario Galaxy Movie' rents on Prime Video, BMS stream

'Super Mario Galaxy Movie' IMDb 7/10

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film features an all-star voice cast including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Brie Larson, and Donald Glover.

It scored a solid seven out of 10 on IMDb) and if you enjoyed The Super Mario Bros Movie, this one's made by Nintendo and Illumination.