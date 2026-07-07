'Supergirl' was released theatrically on June 26

'Supergirl' to release on digital soon?

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:29 am Jul 07, 202610:29 am

What's the story

DC's latest superhero film, Supergirl, is reportedly set to make its digital debut on July 28, just a month after its theatrical release. The movie, which stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El and is directed by Craig Gillespie, has struggled at the box office despite being one of DC Studios's biggest releases this year. Now, it may be heading to digital platforms sooner than expected.