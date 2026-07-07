'Supergirl' to release on digital soon?
What's the story
DC's latest superhero film, Supergirl, is reportedly set to make its digital debut on July 28, just a month after its theatrical release. The movie, which stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El and is directed by Craig Gillespie, has struggled at the box office despite being one of DC Studios's biggest releases this year. Now, it may be heading to digital platforms sooner than expected.
Streaming details
Available for rent and purchase on Apple TV, Prime Video
ComicBookMovie.com reports that Supergirl will be available for rent and purchase on Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play Movies & TV. However, Warner Bros. has not confirmed the digital release date or platforms yet. If the reported timeline is accurate, Supergirl will be one of the fastest DC movies to hit digital platforms after its theatrical run.
Box office performance
'Supergirl' struggles at box office
Despite crossing the $100 million mark worldwide, Supergirl is expected to finish its theatrical run with around $150 million globally, according to trade reports. This could lead to losses of over $100 million for Warner Bros. after accounting for marketing and distribution costs. The film's disappointing performance has also raised questions about James Gunn's rebooted DC Universe, which is only two films old.
Special screenings
'Supergirl' excels in premium formats
Despite its overall box office disappointment, Supergirl has reportedly performed well in premium cinema formats. Deadline reported that 51% of the film's domestic opening weekend revenue came from IMAX and other premium large-format screens. The movie earned $7.4 million from IMAX and premium large-format screenings in North America alone, with a global IMAX collection of $10.9 million.
Movie details
Everything to know about 'Supergirl'
Supergirl is based on the acclaimed comic storyline Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The film follows Kara as she embarks on a dangerous intergalactic journey that tests her strength, compassion, and sense of justice. The ensemble cast also features Jason Momoa, David Corenswet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, and Emily Beecham in key roles.